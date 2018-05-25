Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 5:38pm | Stephen Haas

Area boys compete in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.