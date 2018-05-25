Area boys compete in the Class 2A and 3A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Danville's Sincere Davis (3251) leads the pack in the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 3A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
2A and 3A State Prelims
Unity's Jonathan Decker clears the bar in the high jump during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Unity's Levi Williams competes in the triple jump during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Monticello's Joey Wenke (2029) runs his leg of the 4x800-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Urbana's Christian Phillips, left, takes the baton from Joshua Dallas-Gardner in the 400-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA boys' track and field state meet at O'Brien Field on Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Urbana's Micah Stearns clears the bar in the pole vault during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Prairie Central's Wyatt Steidinger (1863) takes the handoff from teammate Wes Semmerling (1862) in the 4x100-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Rantoul's Taveous Bell (2128) and Jasonta Thomas (2140) run into the exchange zone in the 4x100-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Unity's Jackson Schweighart (2243) runs his leg of the 4x100-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Prairie Central's Zach Matson competes in the shot put during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Unity's Steven Migut, center, competes against Harrisburg's Niko Neal, left, and Morgan Park's Cameron Hope in the 110-meter high hurdles during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Champaign Central's Kai Baumgartner competes in the triple jump during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Unity's Dawson Kaiser (2238) competes against Morris' Nic Davy (2032) and Rich South's Quan Williams (2144) in the 100-meter dash during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Mahomet-Seymour's Riley Fortune (1959) runs with the pack while competing in the 800-meter run during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Urbana's Christian Phillips (2269) heads for the finish line in the 4x200-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Rantoul's Jerry Harper (2135) finishes in the 400-meter dash during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Unity's Steven Migut (2241) races for the finish against Freeport's Jaden Johnson (1873) and Harrisburg's Niko Neal (1899) in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Unity's Steven Migut smiles after crossing the finish in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Prairie Central's Aidan Krieger (1858) competes in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Hendershot (1960) competes in the discus throw during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Rantoul's Garet Kinnett (2136) finishes in the 4x400-meter relay during the Class 2A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
HS Boys Track: 2A and 3A State Prelims
Centennial's Antonio Buchanan clears the bar in the high jump during the Class 3A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Friday, May 25, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
