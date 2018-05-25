The 2018 Commencement at Rantoul High School in Rantoul on Friday, May 25, 2018.
-
Rantoul High School Graduation 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Students pose for pictures in at the cafeteria before the 2018 Commencement Ceremony at Rantoul High School in Rantoul on Friday, May 25, 2018.
-
Rantoul High School Graduation 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Students wait to be seated before the 2018 Commencement Ceremony at Rantoul High School in Rantoul on Friday, May 25, 2018.
-
Rantoul High School Graduation 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Graduates relax on the stage in the cafeteria before the 2018 Commencement Ceremony at Rantoul High School in Rantoul on Friday, May 25, 2018.
-
Rantoul High School Graduation 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Jacqueline Vazquez, left, and Daireyshka Medina Concepcion, right, share a laugh as Seth Sprandel looks on before the 2018 Commencement Ceremony at Rantoul High School in Rantoul on Friday, May 25, 2018.
-
Rantoul High School Graduation 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Nerves, including Sarah Lantis', right, were common before the 2018 Commencement Ceremony at Rantoul High School in Rantoul on Friday, May 25, 2018.
-
Rantoul High School Graduation 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Graduates listen to their final instructions before the 2018 Commencement Ceremony at Rantoul High School in Rantoul on Friday, May 25, 2018.
-
Rantoul High School Graduation 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Garet Kinnett claps as the students wait in the cafeteria before the 2018 Commencement Ceremony at Rantoul High School in Rantoul on Friday, May 25, 2018.
-
Rantoul High School Graduation 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Happy family and friends as the processional starts before the 2018 Commencement Ceremony at Rantoul High School in Rantoul on Friday, May 25, 2018.
-
Rantoul High School Graduation 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Happy family and friends as the processional starts before the 2018 Commencement Ceremony at Rantoul High School in Rantoul on Friday, May 25, 2018.
-
Rantoul High School Graduation 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Family and friends take photos and video as the graduates enter the gymnasium for the 2018 Commencement Ceremony at Rantoul High School in Rantoul on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.