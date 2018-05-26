Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
Class 3A Regional Title HS Baseball: Central vs Mt. Zion
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Hayden Cekander (#7) tries to avoid being tagged out between second and third base by Mt. Zion's Jonah Smith. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
Central's Connor Milton slides safety into home to score the Maroons first run of the game vs Mount Zion. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
Central's Cam Robinson (#17) scores the tying run by stealing home vs Mt. Zion. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
Central's Jake Cochrane (#5) tags out a Mt. Zion's Trevor Durand as he attempts to steal second base. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
Central first baseman Hayden Cekander catches a shallow pop fly ball. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
The Maroons celebrate the last out of the second inning. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
Central's Jake Cochrane tries to beat out the throw to first, as Mt. Zion's Justin Kirkland waits for the throw, Cochrane was out on the play. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
Central's Cam Robinson slides safety back to first. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
Central's Jake Meyer lays down a bunt against Mt. Zion. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
Central's Joel Sarver watches a pitch in the second inning. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
Mt. Zion's Tristan Gray scores the winning run as Central catcher Drew Barring waits for the throw. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
A disappointed Central team congratulate Mt. Zion on their win. Class 3A Regional title game. Champaign Central vs Mount Zion, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at McKinley Field. Most Zion defeated Central 3-2.
