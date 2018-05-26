HS Boys Track: 2018 State Finals

Area boys compete in the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Ridgeview's Mason Barr (203) celebrates at the finish of the Class 1A 4x200-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Clinton's Austin Rauch competes in the class 2A high jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Clinton's Austin Rauch competes in the class 2A high jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Unity's Steven Migut (2241) competes in the Class 2A 110-meter high hurdles against Marengo's Finnigan Schirmer (1970) and Cahokia's Steve Harris (1585) during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Salt Fork's Dawson Rogers (131) competes against Nashville's Brandon Schnitker (489) and Bloomington Central Catholic's Will Dionesotes (69) in the Class 1A 800-meter run during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Riley Fortune (1959) runs against Mascoutah's Matthew McNicol (1992) and Lincoln's Blake Jones (1943) during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Phillip Hall catches his breath after finishing the Class 3A 800-meter run during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Centennial's Antonio Buchanan pops up off the mat after clearing the bar in the Class 3A high jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana's Jeremiah Hamilton (2265) hands the baton to Martel Jones (2266) in the Class 2A 4x200-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Urbana's Joshua Dallas-Gardner reacts as he walks off the field after his team didn't finish the Class 2A 4x200-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Argenta-Oreana's Makail Stanley (29) shakes hands with Timothy Christian's Xavier Ross (261) after finishing the Class 1A 400-meter dash during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Rantoul's Jerry Harper crosses the finish line in the Class 2A 400-meter dash during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Quemarii Williams competes in the Class 3A 400-meter dash during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Riley Baker (698) tries to catch up to Forreston's A.J. Christensen (303) in the Class 1A 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Salt Fork's Caine Wilson (134) competes in the Class 1A 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Unity's Steven Migut (2241) competes in the Class 2A 300-meter intermediate hurdles against Dixon's Jared Harrison (1782) and Geneseo's Reed Vanderheyden (1892) during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Unity's Steven Migut (2241) reacts after wining the Class 2A 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Logan Hall (34) leads against Pittsfield's Eli Ten Eyck (590), Athens' Wyatt McIntyre (41) and Francis W. Parker's John McNabola (155) in the Class 1A 1600-meter run during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Logan Hall heads down the final straightaway towards the finish line during the Class 1A 1600-meter run event of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Centennial's Jonathan McNamara eyes the finish line in the 200-meter race during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Ridgeview's Tate Walcott (210) runs against Rushville-Industry's Basile Buckner (654) in the Class 1A 200-meter dash during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Kaleb Harshbarger (704) runs his leg of the Class 1A 4x400-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Rantoul's Kayon Cunningham (2130) prepares to run before the start of the Class 2A 4x400-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Rantoul's Garet Kinnett (2136) takes the baton from Jerry Harper in the Class 2A 4x400-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Phillip Hall (3254) runs his leg of the Class 3A 4x800-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Danville's Sincere Davis runs his leg of the Class3A 4x800-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Callan Whitehouse competes in the Class 2A pole vault during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Unity's Dawson Kaiser runs the first leg of the Class 2A 4x100-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Mathias Powell (1961) competes in the Class 2A 3200-meter run during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Monticello's Alex Helmuth competes in the Class 2A 3200-meter run during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Brandon Bretz starts the Class 2A 400-meter dash during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Lane Gaskin prepares to run before the start of the Class 1A 4x400-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Centennial's Jonathan McNamara and Antonio Buchanan hold their team's trophy for third place combined score after the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Ridgeview teammates hold up their Class 1A championship trophy at the end of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour coaches and athletes hold up their Class 2A state runner-up trophy after the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Layton Hall (33) runs in the front a pack in the Class 1A 3200-meter run during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Jonathan Muller (551) competes in the Class 1A long jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Shiloh's Ramsey Hunt (333) lands in the Class 1A long jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Tuscola's Hunter Woodard (778) competes in the Class 1A shot put during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Shiloh's Max Cox (332) competes in the Class 1A shot put during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Hendershot (1960) competes in the Class 2A shot put during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. Hendershot won the event.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Garrett Bachtold clears the bar in the Class 1A pole vault during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Salt Fork's Logan Appelman (127) runs ahead of Uni High's Matthew Tang (787) in a leg of the Class 1A 4x800-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Tuscola's Bradley Kramer (775) runs his leg of the Class 1A 4x800-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Uni High's Kaden Canales (780) runs with Salt Fork's Landon Labaw (129) in the Class 1A 4x800-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Salt Fork's Dawson Rogers (131) runs his leg of the Class 1A 4x800-meter relay during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kobe Wells competes in the Class 1A high jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Sullivan's Jadon Nuzzo tries to clear the bar in the Class 1A pole vault during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Ridgeview's Jacob Donaldson (207) lands while competing in the Class 1A triple jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Watseka's Keegan Zack eyes his landing in Class 1A triple jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Prairie Central's Chandlar Ifft competes in the Class 2A pole vault during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Wyatt Wolfersberger (709) runs with Hoopeston Area's Trey Houmes (330) in the Class 1A 3200-meter run during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Uni High's Aryan Lalwani (784) runs ahead of Cerro Gordo's Luke Brewer (135) in the Class 1A 3200-meter run during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Cerro Gordo's Luke Brewer runs in the Class 1A 3200-meter run during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Logan Hall (34) finishes just behind Francis W. Parker's John McNabola (155) in the Class 1A 3200-meter run during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Unity's Jonathan Decker clears the bar in the Class 2A high jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
