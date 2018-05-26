A look at the building at 218 W. Main St., U, that was originally constructed by a photographer in 1902 and renovated after Benjamin Baxley and his father, Norman, and partner David Borchers bought it at auction in 2013.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Manager Ben Baxley outside the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Stairway to the apartments at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wicked Rascal Barber Shop at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
An exposed wall in a front apartment at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A kitchen in an apartment at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Manager Ben Baxley, center, talks to Barb Garvey, PACA, and his father Norman Baxley in one of the apartment units at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Manager Ben Baxley, Brian Adams, PACA, Norman Baxley and Barb Garvey, PAACA, in one of the apartments at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Old lathe and plaster is revealed at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The variance in the flooding shows where one building ended and an addition began. at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
A window to nowhere in the back of the second addition at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Crumbling wallpaper on the wall of the second addition at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
-
Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Brickwork between the second and third addition at the Stephens building in downtown Urbana on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.