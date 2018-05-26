Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Significant Strutures: Urbana's Stephens Building
Sat, 05/26/2018 - 8:35pm | The News-Gazette

A look at the building at 218 W. Main St., U, that was originally constructed by a photographer in 1902 and renovated after Benjamin Baxley and his father, Norman, and partner David Borchers bought it at auction in 2013.