On the Town: Festival of Quilts 2018

The Cunningham Children's Home Festival of Quilts in Urbana on April 13, 2018.
Ann Pershing with her Honorable Mention entry "EIEIO" at the Festival of Quilts. The quilt was started by her sister in law and completed by Pershing and other family members after her sister in law passed away.
Some of the Festival of Quilts event committee and volunteer members were (from left) Marge Stout, Kay McCoy, Bobbie Walker, Joyce Shellabarger, Pat Howard, and Judy Gamble.
Karen Perry (left) and Barb Ford (right) listen to festival volunteer, Anita Althaus, talk about one of the quilts on display.
Nancy Creason examines the quilt made by the students of of the Gerber Middle School at the Festival of Quilts benefiting Cunningham Children's Home.
Lois Herbst (left) and Pat Pennell came from Jacksonville to take part in the Festival of Quilts. The annual event draws visitors from all over Central Illinois.
Guests line up to enter the Festival of Quilts.
Volunteer Andrea Butler distributed free quilting books to visitors at the Festival of Quilts.
Helen Purcell and Brenda Logsdon enjoy some of the quilts in the auction room during the Cunningham Chldren's Home Festival of Quilts.
