AMVETS Memorial Day Observance

The AMVETS Post 3 66th Annual Observance of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Gardens in rural Champaign on Monday, May 28 , 2018.
People walk past the Avenue of Flags at the AMVETS Post 3 66th Annual Observance of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Gardens in rural Champaign on Monday, May 28 , 2018.
Lawrence Mcgown of VFW Post 5520, plays Taps at the AMVETS Post 3 66th Annual Observance of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Gardens in rural Champaign on Monday, May 28 , 2018.
People stand for the Invocation at the AMVETS Post 3 66th Annual Observance of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Gardens in rural Champaign on Monday, May 28 , 2018.
Members of VFW Post 5520 at the AMVETS Post 3 66th Annual Observance of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Gardens in rural Champaign on Monday, May 28 , 2018.
Members of the Marine Corps Legue post the colors at the AMVETS Post 3 66th Annual Observance of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Gardens in rural Champaign on Monday, May 28 , 2018.
The Sweet Adalines sing the National Anthem at the AMVETS Post 3 66th Annual Observance of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Gardens in rural Champaign on Monday, May 28 , 2018.
The American Heritage Girls say their pledge at the AMVETS Post 3 66th Annual Observance of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Gardens in rural Champaign on Monday, May 28 , 2018. Behind them is Speaker of the Day Todd Oliver, VA Director, Danville.
People listen to the Sweet Adalines at the AMVETS Post 3 66th Annual Observance of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Gardens in rural Champaign on Monday, May 28 , 2018.
Family members of the late AMVET Rondeau DuFrane, left, accept a plaque honoring him from Post Commander Richard Barnett at the AMVETS Post 3 66th Annual Observance of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Gardens in rural Champaign on Monday, May 28 , 2018.
Members of VFW Post 5520 send cartridges flying as they give the 21-gun salute at the AMVETS Post 3 66th Annual Observance of Memorial Day at Grandview Memorial Gardens in rural Champaign on Monday, May 28 , 2018.
