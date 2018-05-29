Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Centennial Graduation 2018
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Graduates cheer for friends and family that helped them on their journey through high school at Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Students line up in the tunnel before Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Chris Kloeppel, President of Champaign Community School Dsitrict #4 Board of Education speaks at Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Haylie Denzer sings "A Million Voices" at Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Breahna Ramirez, left, and Brooke Grimsey found it too hot in the tunnel and took their robes off before Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Nikiaya Brandon performs "Strive" an original speech at Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Students wait in the tunnel before Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Kanika Winston tries to keep cool in her fuzzy slippers in the tunnel before Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. She said her heels were in the car because she was afraid to to try walk on stage with them.
Eyonnia Brown carries her heels and gown as she hurries down the stairs to get in line before Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Graduates finish getting seated at Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
Family and friends document the graduates entering the arena at Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
The Expressions sing at Centennial's graduation ceremony at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.
