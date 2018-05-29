Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Arnold Brown, Jr., grins as he is congratulated after receiving his diploma at Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Notaries at Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Chelsie Nunez die the Senior Speech at Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Principal Joe Willams speaks at Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Photographer: robin scholz
Enddy Almonord hugs freshman English teacher Carolyn Kodes prior to Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Grads wait in the hallway prior to Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Luna Martin takes a selfie prior to Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Anthony Qiu, left, and Nai Qashou, center, help Dana Yun with her cords prior to Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Aus Abdulhamed waves to a friend prior to Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Graduates at Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Graduates wait for the start of the ceremony at Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
-
Champaign Central Graduation 2018
Class President Kendall Woods speaks at Champaign Central's 141st Graduation Ceremony at the Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana on Tuesday, My 29, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.