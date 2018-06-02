A rally in West Side Park at 4 p.m.where participants were asked to wear orange in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The work of artist, Karen Gottlieb represents kindness and peace and hope through her work. A rally in West Side Park at 4 p.m.where participants were asked to wear orange in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Sherrie Hildreth of Champaign rallies against gun violence Saturday, afternoon in West Side Park. A rally in West Side Park at 4 p.m.where participants were asked to wear orange in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
A student group provides some entertainment to those gathered in West Side Park in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. A rally in West Side Park at 4 p.m.where participants were asked to wear orange in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
A rally in West Side Park at 4 p.m.where participants were asked to wear orange in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Volunteers register people to vote during the National Gun Violence Day. A rally in West Side Park at 4 p.m.where participants were asked to wear orange in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Community members attend a rally for awareness of gun violence. A rally in West Side Park at 4 p.m.where participants were asked to wear orange in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen (left) and Urbana Mayor, Diane Marlin read a proclamation supporting National Gun Violence Awareness Day. A rally in West Side Park at 4 p.m.where participants were asked to wear orange in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
A rally in West Side Park at 4 p.m.where participants were asked to wear orange in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Saturday, June 2, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
A rally in West Side Park at 4 p.m.where participants were asked to wear orange in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Saturday, June 2, 2018.
