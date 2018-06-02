Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wear Orange
Sat, 06/02/2018 - 5:54pm | Holly Hart

A rally in West Side Park at 4 p.m.where participants were asked to wear orange in recognition of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.  Saturday, June 2, 2018.

