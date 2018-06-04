Golfers take to the course during the annual Illini Quarterback Club golf outing Monday, June 4, 2018, at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Illini Quarterback Club Golf Outing 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois Football Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus jokes with John Messman on the first green during the annual Illini Quarterback Club golf outing Monday, June 4, 2018, at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Illini Quarterback Club Golf Outing 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ryan Bradley, of Champaign, practices putting before the start of the annual Illini Quarterback Club golf outing Monday, June 4, 2018, at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Illini Quarterback Club Golf Outing 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mike Wallner, manager of the University of Illinois Golf Course, points Illinois Women's Basketball Head Coach Nancy Fahey and Women's Basketball Director of Operations Dianna Pasley towards their starting spot during the annual Illini Quarterback Club golf outing Monday, June 4, 2018, in Savoy.
-
Illini Quarterback Club Golf Outing 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Todd Lindsey's University of Illinois-branded golf shoes are seen at the first tee during the annual Illini Quarterback Club golf outing Monday, June 4, 2018, at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Illini Quarterback Club Golf Outing 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Chad Sieben reacts after hitting through the trees on the first hole during the annual Illini Quarterback Club golf outing Monday, June 4, 2018, at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Illini Quarterback Club Golf Outing 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Wade Franklin, left, of Urbana, and Kyle McFarland, of Champaign, load their clubs into a cart before the start of the annual Illini Quarterback Club golf outing Monday, June 4, 2018, at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
-
Illini Quarterback Club Golf Outing 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Golfers walk onto the first green during the annual Illini Quarterback Club golf outing Monday, June 4, 2018, at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.