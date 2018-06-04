Wisconsin trucker arraigned in I-74 window shatterings

Kevin L. Casey, 53, of Janesville, Wis., is arraigned Monday, June 4, 2018, in front of Judge John R. Kennedy at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery to a child and criminal damage to property for allegedly using a slingshot to fling metal projectiles at car windows as he drove past on Interstate 74.
