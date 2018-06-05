The Tom Jones Challenger League's Illini Night at AMBUC'S Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Illinois coaches come and buddy up with the players to play baseball.
-
Challenger League Illini Night
Illinois women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey chats with Rocket Hardy, 6, at third base at the Tom Jones Challenger League's Illini Night at AMBUC'S Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Illinois coaches come and buddy up with the players to play baseball.
-
Challenger League Illini Night
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Isannah Scott looks back to make sure UI soccer coach Janet Rayfield is keeping up with her as she heads to first base at the Tom Jones Challenger League's Illini Night at AMBUC'S Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Illinois coaches come and buddy up with the players to play baseball.
-
Challenger League Illini Night
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois football coach Lovie Smith and his buddy Alexander Woods at the Tom Jones Challenger League's Illini Night at AMBUC'S Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Illinois coaches come and buddy up with the players to play baseball.
-
Challenger League Illini Night
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois AD Josh Whitman and men's basketball coach Brad Underwood, talks with Branson Simpson at first base at the Tom Jones Challenger League's Illini Night at AMBUC'S Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Illinois coaches come and buddy up with the players to play baseball.
-
Challenger League Illini Night
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman and Joey Lindsey at the Tom Jones Challenger League's Illini Night at AMBUC'S Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Illinois coaches come and buddy up with the players to play baseball.
-
Challenger League Illini Night
Photographer: Robin Scholz
UI men's basketball head coach Brad Underwood stands at third base with Isannah Scott at the Tom Jones Challenger League's Illini Night at AMBUC'S Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Illinois coaches come and buddy up with the players to play baseball.
-
Challenger League Illini Night
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois coaches are introduced at the Tom Jones Challenger League's Illini Night at AMBUC'S Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Illinois coaches come and buddy up with the players to play baseball.
-
Challenger League Illini Night
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois coaches, L-R- Brad Underwood, Lovie Smith, Nancy Fahey and Janet Rayfield joke around as they are introduced at the Tom Jones Challenger League's Illini Night at AMBUC'S Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Illinois coaches come and buddy up with the players to play baseball.
