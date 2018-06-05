Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Challenger League Illini Night
Tue, 06/05/2018 - 5:16pm | Robin Scholz

The Tom Jones Challenger League's Illini Night at AMBUC'S Park in Urbana on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Illinois coaches come and buddy up with the players to play baseball. 

