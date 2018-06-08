Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Judah Starts Football
Fri, 06/08/2018 - 8:52pm | Robin Scholz

Judah Christian is having a football team for the first time in school history for the 2018 season. They weree practicing on Friday, June 8, 2018 at the Field of Dreams complex in southwest Champaign.

