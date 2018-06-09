Yingying Memorial 2018

Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Friends and colleges gather to honor the memory of Yingying Zhang. Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Somber friends and colleges of Yingying Zhang gather at the Illini Union to carry on the memory of Zhang. Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jiheng Jing, the Vice President of the University of Illinois Chinese Students and Scholars Association, presides over the memorial for Yingying Zhang. Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Yaxin Li writes a message honoring the memory of Yingying Zhang who disappeared one year ago today. Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
A memorial to Yingying Zhang on North Goodwin Avenue where she waited for a bus on June 9, 2017. Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Friends and colleges of Yingying Zhang gather on the fourth floor of the Illini Union to honor her memory. Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
A message board with thoughts and feeling of friends of Yingying Zhang on the one year anniversary of her disappearance. Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
A video containing happy photos of Yingying Zhang with her working in the fields on her research are part of a memorial service marking the one year anniversary of her disappearance. Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.
