Yingying Memorial 2018
Sat, 06/09/2018 - 6:07pm | Holly Hart

Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosts a memorial service for Yingying Zhang, who disappeared exactly a year ago, on June 9, 2017. Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Illini Union.

