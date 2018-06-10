On The Town: Mutt Strut

The Mutt Strut fundraiser for the Champaign County Humane Society in Savoy on May 6, 2018
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Mutt Strut participants take off for their strut around Colbert Park in Savoy.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Jessica and Tim Summers with their dogs, Molly (rear) and Maddie, at the Mutt Strut fundraiser for the Champaign County Humane Society.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Some of the many volunteers at the Mutt Strut event held in Savoy's Colbert Park included (from left) Laura Houston, Allison Hofer, Morgann Graham, and Cathy Blakey.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Sam Landry with her dog Charlie (left) and Meghan Mathews with her dog Lee Lee took advantage of the dog selfie station at the Champaign County Humane Society's Mutt Strut event.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Theresa Cochrane hands some dog toys to Alex Hosier at Mutt Strut.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Anna Wachter takes her dog Blue through some agility activities during Mutt Strut for the Champaign County Humane Society. Blue is an Aussiedoodle (an Australian Shepherd/Poodle cross).
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Anna Wachter takes her dog Blue through some agility activities during Mutt Strut for the Champaign County Humane Society. Blue is an Aussiedoodle (an Australian Shepherd/Poodle cross).
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Mutt Strut participants enjoyed ideal weather and plenty of great park space during Mutt Strut for the Champaign County Humane Society.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Wyatt, a registered therapy cat crashed the Mutt Strut event. According to his handler, Wyatt is booked solid in his therapy service.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Champaign County Human Society Executive Director, Mary Tiefenbrunn, addresses the crowd at Mutt Strut.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Gary Patrick of Subaru Champaign County presents a check to Champaign County Human Society Executive Director Mary Tiefenbrunn during Mutt Strut. The funds, totaling $4,472, are through sales proceeds selected by buyers.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Top Mutt Strut fundraisers gather with CCHS and sponsor representatives. From the left are Will Lyke with Lucy (2nd place), Kathryn Guy with Mystique (3rd place), CCHS Executive Director Mary Tiefenbrunn, Andrew and Catharine (cq) Ingram with Gelli, and Gary Patrick of Subaru of Champaign County with his dog.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Cora, Apollo, and Will Pluta enjoyed the afternoon with real dogs as young Apollo keeps his stuffed dog close.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Representatives from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine and the Wildlife Medical Clinic were on hand at Mutt Strut for the Champaign County Humane Society, including Shim Ahmed (left) and Emily Price.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Lauryn Charles and her dog Conor celebrated Conor's second adoption anniversary from a local rescue organization by attending Mutt Strut.
-
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Mutt Strut event in Savoy on May 6, 2018
Heidi Zulauf-Mulderink, CCHS Development Director and Mutt Strut organizer with volunteer Karen Koenig.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.