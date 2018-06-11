Storm Damage Cleanup

Residents work to clean up the damage from Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Crews from the City of Champaign Public Works Department remove branches and debris from Copper Road after Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
City of Champaign Public Works employees work to repair the stoplight at Curtis and South Duncan roads after Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Legacy Roofing & Restoration's Jeremy Janes, left, and Blaine Price work on the roof a home on Copper Ridge Road after Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign. Workers from the company were helping cover damaged roofs free of charge.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Meteorologist Chuck Schaffer, left, and Pathways intern Zach Hiris, both with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, survey the damage from Sunday's storm to houses on Copper Ridge Road Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Pieces of wooden fencing are seen sticking out of a house on Copper Ridge Road after Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign County and National Weather Service personnel study damage to homes on Copper Ridge Road after Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
"Now let's see if we get any mail today," said Mark Mize Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign, while fixing his mailbox that was damaged in Sunday's storm
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Aaron Lovdahl clean branches out of his yard on Rolling Acres Drive after Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Michael Foreman uses a chainsaw to cut the tree that fell in his driveway during Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Downed trees and fencing are seen in the back yard of a home on Copper Ridge Road after Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Matt Feely takes pictures of the damage in his yard on Copper Ridge Road after Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Damaged fencing and downed branches are seen in the Rolling Acres neighborhood after Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Damaged fencing and downed branches are seen in the Rolling Acres neighborhood after Sunday's storm Monday, June 11, 2018, in Champaign.
