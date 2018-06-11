Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, June 11, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Ubben Fundraising Announcement
| Subscribe

Ubben Fundraising Announcement

Mon, 06/11/2018 - 3:28pm | Robin Scholz

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, along with men's basketball coach Brad Underwood and women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey, at a press conference  to announce a fund raising project to improve the baskeball practic facility at Ubben Basketball Complex on UI campus in Champaign on Monday, June 11, 2018.