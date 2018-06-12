A photo collection of The News-Gazette's 14th annual girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Several members of The News-Gazette's 14th All-Area girls' track and field First Team pose on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at The News-Gazette. From left, (front row) Fisher's Alayna Stalter, Uni High's Arielle Summitt, Salt Fork's Rachyl Anderson and Monticello's Aliyah Welter, (back row) Judah Christian's Laura Krasa, Danville's Ameia Wilson, St. Joseph-Ogden's Atleigh Hamilton, Mahomet-Seymour's Jessica Franklin and St. Thomas More's Lucy Lux-Rulon.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
St. Joseph-Ogden freshman Atleigh Hamilton is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team and the Athlete of the Year. Hamilton won a Class 1A state title in the long jump and helped anchor three SJ-O relay teams that placed at state as the Spartans ended up winning a team state title for the first time since 2000.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
St. Joseph-Ogden's girls' track and field coach Kelly Steffen, left, is The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field coach of the Year. Steffen, here with SJ-O assistant coach Jason Retz pose at the school's track on June 8, 2018, helped guide SJ-O to a Class 1A state title this spring, the program's first since 2000.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Salt Fork senior Rachel Anderson is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior Delanie Dykes is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Mahomet-Seymour senior Jessica Franklin is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Judah Christian senior Laura Krasa is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
St. Thomas More senior Lucy Lux-Rulon is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
St. Joseph-Ogden senior Zea Maroon is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Monticello sophomore Emelia Ness is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond sophomore Kenli Nettles is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Fisher senior Alayna Stalter is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Uni High senior Arielle Summitt is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Urbana sophomore Diamonasia Taylor is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Monticello senior Aliyah Welter is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
2018 N-G All-Area Girls' Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Danville junior Ameia Wilson is a member of The News-Gazette's 2018 girls' track and field All-Area First Team.
