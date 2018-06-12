The 14th Annual News-Gazette All Area girl's track and field team. June 2018.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
Zea Maroon_SJO 01, basketball in the News-Gazette studio on Sunday, March 4, 2018
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Farmers Lily Sharum (right) stays a step ahead of GCMS's Leah Martin in the final leg of the 4x800 Relay. Unity Girls Track Invite-2018, Friday, April 13, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Diamonasia Taylor runs the anchor leg of the 4x200-meter relay in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Rick Danzl
SJO's Atleigh Hamilton lunges for the line on the anchor leg of the 4x400-meter relay in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 19, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Atleigh Hamilton, Girl's Track Athlete of the Year, at the track at St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
SJO's Atleigh Hamilton. All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Fisher's Alayna Stalter. All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Arielle Summitt. All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monticello's Allyah Welter. All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville's Ameia Wilson. All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Delanie Dykes at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Friday, June 8, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Jessica Franklin. All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Judah Christian's Laura Krasa. All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
STM's Lucy Lux-Rulon. All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Emelia Ness with her hurdle at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Friday, June 8, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
ALAH's Kenli Nettles with her hurdle at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Friday, June 8, 2018.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Salt Fork's Rachel Anderson. All Area Girls Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio.
-
2018 N-G Girl's AA Track and Field Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Joseph-Ogden's girls' track and field coach Kelly Steffen and assistant coach Jason Retz pose for a photo at the high school Friday, June 8, 2018, in St. Joseph.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.