Miss Illinois Grace Khachaturian stops by Honda of Champaign to meet with media and receive a new Honda Civic to use for her year as Miss Illinois. At the dealership in Savoy on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Miss Illinois Grace Khachaturian gets directions from brother Christian on some of the controls of her new Honda Civic that was given to her by Honda of Champaign for use during her year at Miss Illinois. At the dealership in Savoy on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Miss Illinois Grace Khachaturian talks to the media in Savoy on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Miss Illinois Grace Khachaturian with her mother Janet in Savoy on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Miss Illinois Grace Khachaturian gets out of her new Honda Civic that was given to her by Honda of Champaign for use during her year at Miss Illinois. At the dealership in Savoy on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Miss Illinois Grace Khachaturian hams it up for a photo for brother Christian at Honda of Champaign in Savoy on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
