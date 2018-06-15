The 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Deron Williams and his wife walk the orange carpet at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Lou Henson and Steve Lanter at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Nancy Fahey, left, and Janet Rayfield at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Attendees climb the stairs for cocktails at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Lou Henson and Josh Whitman at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
The Hall of Fame inductees at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018. L-R- Darrin Flretcher, Nancy Brookhart Cherin, Dave Downey, Justin Spring, Tara Hurless, Willie Williams, Lou Henson, Kendall Gill, Jim Grabowski, Deron Williams, Scott Langley, Celena Mondie-Milner, Tonya Williams, Dana Howard.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
The Hall of Fame inductees at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018. L-R- Darrin Flretcher, Nancy Brookhart Cherin, Dave Downey, Justin Spring, Tara Hurless, Willie Williams, Lou Henson, Kendall Gill, Jim Grabowski, Deron Williams, Scott Langley, Celena Mondie-Milner, Tonya Williams, Dana Howard.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
The venue at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
The venue, overlooked by a dinosaur, at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Lou Henson and Dave Downey on stage at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Jim Grabowski and Emcee Rece Davis, ESPN, at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Attendees enter for the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Lou Henson, Dave Downey, Jim Grabowski and Reece Davis at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Mary Henson watches her husband on stage at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Ryan Baker speaks at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Jerry Colanagelo at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Lou Henson gets standing ovation at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Scott Langley on stage at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Tara Hurless and Justin Spring at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Dave Downey and his wife enter at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Ron Gunther at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Tara Hurless is interviewed at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Dave Downey and Deron Williams chat at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Ron Gunther chats with Lou Henson at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Dave Downey an his wife Jane Hays wait to be interviewed by the media at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
-
2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
Nancy Brookhart Cherin at the 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.