Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, June 15, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATE: Two hurt in separate shootings in north Champaign

2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala
| Subscribe

2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala

Fri, 06/15/2018 - 10:02pm | Robin Scholz

The 2018 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Gala at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago on Friday, June 15, 2018.