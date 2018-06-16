Danville Peace March

March for Peace, Danville City leaders call for patience and peace following last Tuesday's officer involved shooting. Saturday, June 16, 2018 near the Fair Oaks public housing in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Danville community members march through the Fair Oakes public housing Saturday evening to bring awareness to violence. March for Peace, Danville City leaders call for patience and peace following last Tuesday's officer involved shooting. Saturday, June 16, 2018 near the Fair Oakes public housing in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
10 year old Vernon Smith takes the lead in the march for Pearce in Danville Saturday evening. March for Peace, Danville City leaders call for patience and peace following last Tuesday's officer involved shooting. Saturday, June 16, 2018 near the Fair Oakes public housing in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
One of the Three Kings of Peace, Nate "Bobo" Smalls bows his head in prayer to start the Peace March in Danville Saturday evening. March for Peace, Danville City leaders call for patience and peace following last Tuesday's officer involved shooting. Saturday, June 16, 2018 near the Fair Oakes public housing in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ed Butler, one of the Three Kings of Peace and the President of the local NAACP welcomes community members to the March for Peace. March for Peace, Danville City leaders call for patience and peace following last Tuesday's officer involved shooting. Saturday, June 16, 2018 near the Fair Oakes public housing in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette
Ed Butler (right), one of the Three Kings of Peace and the President of the local NAACP leads the March for Peace in Danville on Saturday evening. March for Peace, Danville City leaders call for patience and peace following last Tuesday's officer involved shooting. Saturday, June 16, 2018 near the Fair Oaks public housing in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Alderman Ward #3 R.J. Davis walks with community members to bring awareness to gun violence. March for Peace, Danville City leaders call for patience and peace following last Tuesday's officer involved shooting. Saturday, June 16, 2018 near the Fair Oakes public housing in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
