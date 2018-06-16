Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Danville Peace March
Sat, 06/16/2018 - 8:25pm | Holly Hart

March for Peace, Danville City leaders call for patience and peace following last Tuesday's officer involved shooting. Saturday, June 16, 2018 near the Fair Oaks public housing in Danville. 

Sections (2):News, Local