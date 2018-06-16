Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Peace March
Sat, 06/16/2018 - 8:25pm | Holly Hart

March for Peace, Danville City leaders call for patience and peace following last Tuesday's officer involved shooting. Saturday, June 16, 2018 near the Fair Oakes public housing in Danville. 

