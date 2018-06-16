Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Justin McCoy and his dad, Brian approach the green on 18 in the first round of the UI Open. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Clayton Miller watches his shot from the fairway on 7. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Thomas Green watches his shot from the 16th tee. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Brandon Haveman hits on to the green on 18. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
l-r Hayden Cekander, Noah Wright, Thomas Green and Ross Henson wait to tee off on 16 at the UI Open. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Defending U of I Open champ Derek Meinhart hits from the fairway on 7. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Hayden Cekander tees off on 17. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Noah Wright watches his shot from the rough on 16. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Justin Mccoy reacts as his putt on 18 just misses. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tim Hoss, Jr. watches his putt on 18. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Nathan Meinhart hits from the tee on 7. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Clayton Miller watches his shot from the tee on 8. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ross Henson hits from the 17th tee in the first round of the UI Open. Round one of the U of I Open, Men's Golf Tournament, Saturday, June 16, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
