A photo collection of The News-Gazette's 29th annual softball All-Area First Team.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
The 2018 News-Gazette's softball All-Area First Team poses for a photo on Sunday, June 3 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana. From left, (front row) Unity's Elyce Knudsen, Mahomet-Seymour's Aubrie Shore, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Madison Eberle, Argenta-Oreana's Camilyn Newbanks and LeRoy's Kelly Smith; (back row) St. Joseph-Ogden's Kenzie Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman, Salt Fork's Jordan Jones, Tuscola's Ashton Smith, Fisher's Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher's Becca Clanton, Tuscola's Isabelle Shelmadine, Villa Grove's Reagan Cheely and St. Joseph-Ogden's Bailey Dowling. Not pictured: St. Joseph-Ogden's Emmy Graver
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Joseph-Ogden's Emmy Graver poses for a photo in the studio at the News-Gazette Media Building Thursday, June 7, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
All-Area softball Player of the Year Bailey Dowling of St. Joseph-Ogden and her dad Brett goof around at the St. Joe rec fields on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
All-Area softball Player of the Year Bailey Dowling of St. Joseph-Ogden and her dad Brett goof around at the St. Joe rec fields on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Robin Scholz
All-Area softball Coach of the Year Randy Wolken of St. Joseph-Ogden talks about the fact that retiring is bittersweet at the Randy Wolken Field at SJO high school on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
The 2018 News-Gazette's softball All-Area First Team poses for a photo in the outfield at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Sunday, June 3 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana. From left, Tuscola's Ashton Smith, Salt Fork's Jordan Jones, Fisher's Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher's Becca Clanton, St. Joseph-Ogden's Kenzie Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden's Bailey Dowling, Tuscola's Isabelle Shelmadine, Unity's Elyce Knudsen, Villa Grove's Reagan Cheely, Mahomet-Seymour's Aubrie Shore, LeRoy's Kelly Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman, Argenta-Oreana's Camilyn Newbanks and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Madison Eberle. Not pictured: St. Joseph-Ogden's Emmy Graver
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
The 2018 News-Gazette's softball All-Area First Team poses for a photo on Sunday, June 3 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana. From left, (front row) Unity's Elyce Knudsen, Mahomet-Seymour's Aubrie Shore, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Madison Eberle, Argenta-Oreana's Camilyn Newbanks and LeRoy's Kelly Smith; (back row) St. Joseph-Ogden's Kenzie Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman, Salt Fork's Jordan Jones, Tuscola's Ashton Smith, Fisher's Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher's Becca Clanton, Tuscola's Isabelle Shelmadine, Villa Grove's Reagan Cheely and St. Joseph-Ogden's Bailey Dowling. Not pictured: St. Joseph-Ogden's Emmy Graver
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
The 2018 News-Gazette's softball All-Area First Team poses for a photo in the outfield at Eichelberger Field in Urbana on Sunday, June 3. From left, Tuscola's Ashton Smith, Salt Fork's Jordan Jones, Fisher's Sydney Eichelberger, Fisher's Becca Clanton, St. Joseph-Ogden's Kenzie Pence, St. Joseph-Ogden's Bailey Dowling, Tuscola's Isabelle Shelmadine, Unity's Elyce Knudsen, Villa Grove's Reagan Cheely, Mahomet-Seymour's Aubrie Shore, LeRoy's Kelly Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden's Hannah Dukeman, Argenta-Oreana's Camilyn Newbanks and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Madison Eberle. Not pictured: St. Joseph-Ogden's Emmy Graver.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
MS's Aubrie Shore. All Area Softball, Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Ashton Smith. All Area Softball, Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Fisher's Becca Clanton. All Area Softball, Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
SJO's Bailey Dowling. All Area Softball, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Argenta-Oreana's Camilyn Newbanks. All Area Softball, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Unity's Elyce Knudsen. All Area Softball, Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
SJO's Hannah Dukeman. All Area Softball, Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tuscola's Isabelle Shelmadine. All Area Softball, Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Salt Fork's Jordan Jones. All Area Softball, Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
SJO's Kenzie Pence. All Area Softball, Sunday,June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
LeRoy's Kelly Smith. All Area Softball, Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Madi Eberle. All Area Softball, Sunday,June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Villa Grove's Reagan Cheely. All Area Softball, Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Softball Team
Photographer: Holly Hart
Fisher's Sydney Eichelberger. All Area Softball, Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Eichelberger Field in Urbana.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.