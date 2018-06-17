On The Town: Allerton Park Spring Soiree

The Allerton Park Spring Soiree event in Monticello on May 19, 2018
-
at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree event in Monticello on May 19, 2018
Kent and Becky Newton at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree.
Allerton Board Member, DiAnne Hatch (left) with Allerton Natural Areas Manager Nate Beccue in the Peony Garden during the park's Spring Soiree.
David and Debra Rathje in the Allerton mansion sunroom during the park's Spring Soiree.
David and Debra Rathje in the Allerton mansion sunroom during the park's Spring Soiree.
From the left are Dan Caulkins, Jo Caulkins, David Rathje, and Jo Rathje in the Allerton mansion sunroom during the park's Spring Soiree.
Kevin and Beth Stooksbury pose for a photo in front of one of the many antique cars on display at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree.
Allerton Park Director Derek Peterson and Associate Director of Advancement Bridget Rose Frerichs greeted guests in the lobby of the Mansion for the Spring Soiree.
James Escher provided free poetry writing at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree.
Singer Katie Flynn entertained guests at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree.
Allerton employee, Melissa Chitwood, prepares kettle corn for guests on the patio during the Spring Soiree.
Gary and Trixie Jackson walk through the formal gardens during the Allerton Park Spring Soiree.
Kathleen Wiebel (left), Barbara Ford (center), and Anne Craig enjoy the bloom in the Peony Garden at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree.
Belinda Beccue (left) and Kelsey Beccue enjoyed a ride around Allerton Park in one of the antique cars during the Spring Soiree.
Members of the Prairie A's Car Club were on hand to show off their antique automobiles and provide rides for guests at the Allerton Park Spring Soiree. From the left are Rosella and Junior Stewart, Jim and Pam Sisco, John Paul Buzard, and club president Dan Adcock.
