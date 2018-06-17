The Championship round of the U of I Open Golf Tournament, Sunday, June 17, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy. Derek Meinhart won the title.
UI Open:Championship Round
Photographer: Holly Hart
Derek Meinhart (left) is the 2018 U of I Open champion, presented by University of Illinois Golf Course Director Mike Wallner.
Derek Meinhart is all smiles after winning the U of I Open.
David Keenan hits from the rough on hole #14.
Derek Meinhart hits from the rough on hole #13.
l-r Tim Hoss, Jr, Derek Meinhart and David Keenan finish the Championship Flight of the U of I Open, Derek Meinhart won the title.
Tim Hoss, Jr (left) and Derek Meinhart watch as David Keenan putts on 18 in the championship flight of the U of I Open.
2018 U of I Open Champion Derek Meinhart.
Derek Meinhart chips on to the green on hole #17 in the championship flight of the U of I Open.
David Keenan watches his shot as it heads to the 17th green.
Tim Hoss, Jr. hits on to the green on hole #15.
The Championship round of the U of I Open Golf Tournament, Sunday, June 17, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
David Keenan watches his tee shot on hole #17.
Derek Meinhart (right) and David Keenan react to Meinhart's just missed putt on hole #15.
David Keenan chips on to the #13 green.
Derek Meinhart tee's off on hole #16, in hopes of clinching another U of I Open title.
David Keenan tee's off on hole #18 one behind defending champion Derek Meinhart.
Tim Hoss, Jr watches his putt on 17.
