Sunday, June 17, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UI Open:Championship Round
Sun, 06/17/2018 - 4:51pm | Holly Hart

The Championship round of the U of I Open Golf Tournament, Sunday, June 17, 2018 at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy. Derek Meinhart won the title.

