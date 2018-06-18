Artwork for the Illinois at 200 exhibit is seen at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
"Joanne, The Dinner Table," a ceramic sculpture by Charity White is seen as Exhibitions Coordinator Kris Harzinski prepares to hang artwork on the wall ahead of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A detail of Lynn Smith's colored pencil artwork, "Golden-crowned Kinglet" that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ingrid Melief's glazed porcelain and stoneware artwork, "Two Vases," that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A detail of Judie Spencer's beaded panel "Moon Rise" that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Natalie Pivoney's oil on paper artwork, "Dog's Dead II" that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
"April 24, 2018," an acrylic on canvas artwork from David Smith that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A detail of Kimberly Rodey's oil on acrylic artwork called "Cameo" that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Artwork from Siti Mariah Jackson, Mohan Tracy and Patricia Monigold that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Parkland College student Cole Daniel, of Gilman, paints wooden panels that will display some of the artwork for the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A detail of Gina Szulkowski's kiln formed glass artwork called "Tulip Bowl 10" that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Aviva Alter's artwork called "Watchman" that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Exhibitions Coordinator Kris Harzinski measures the wall while hanging artwork ahead of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Exhibitions Coordinator Kris Harzinski adjusts "Sparky by the Sea," an acrylic artwork by Jan Ellyn Adams, while preparing for the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
"Untitled American Family," an artwork on a bedsheet by Hale Ekinci that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A detail from "Durga Meets Tony," an acrylic painting on a cereal box by Paul Torgus, that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
"Jerusalem Students," a graphite on gessoed paper artwork by Jeanette Habash that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A collection of photographs from Kathryn Scott, Nika Lucks and Charlie Mitsdarfer that are part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A detail of Robb Springfield's ink and block print on map called "48" that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
Illinois at 200 Art Exhibit
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A detail from "Lady's Choice," a collage by Glen Davies, that is part of the upcoming Illinois at 200 exhibit at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in Champaign. The exhibit is scheduled to be on display from June 18 - August 8.
