Oakwood Wall of Fame Class

Monday’s event initially started as a meet-and-greet for fans of MLB Catcher Darrin Fletcher, former Chicago Bears offensive guard Cameron Lee and professional dirt track/stock car driver Bobby Pierce at the Oakwood McDonald’s. The trio signed autographs, posed for photos and raised funds for the Oakwood baseball diamond’s improvement. The three former Oakwood High School Comets also found out they will make up the institution’s inaugural Wall of Fame class.
Alissa Hendrickson, Oakwood, grins from ear to ear as she walks away with Bobby Pierce's, right, autograph at Dining With The Oakwood Stars in which customers had the opportunity to meet Darrin Fletcher, former MLB catcher, Cameron Lee, former Chicago Bears lineman and current NFL free agent and Bobby Pierce, driver of the No. 32 car in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. At the McDonald's in Oakwood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Cameron Lee, former Chicago Bears lineman and current NFL free agent's plaque. At the McDonald's in Oakwood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Justin Watson, Charleston, takes a selfie with Bobby Pierce, driver of the No. 32 car in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, during Dining With The Oakwood Stars in which customers had the opportunity to meet Darrin Fletcher, former MLB catcher, Cameron Lee, former Chicago Bears lineman and current NFL free agent and Pierce at the McDonalds in Oakwood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Darrin Fletcher signs the shirt of Alex Silha, 9, Oakwood, during Dining With The Oakwood Stars in which customers had the opportunity to meet Fletcher, a former MLB catcher, Cameron Lee, former Chicago Bears lineman and current NFL free agent and Bobby Pierce, driver of the No. 32 car in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Donations from the event will go toward improving the high school baseball field. At the McDonald's in Oakwood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Darrin Fletcher with a plaque he was given that represents four generations of the Fletcher family in baseball as it was announced that the town's and high school's baseball field would be named Fletcher Field in honor of his family during Dining With The Oakwood Stars in which customers had the opportunity to meet Fletcher, a former MLB catcher, Cameron Lee, former Chicago Bears lineman and current NFL free agent and Bobby Pierce, driver of the No. 32 car in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Donations from the event will go toward improving the high school baseball field. At the McDonald's in Oakwood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Cameron Lee, former Chicago Bears lineman and current NFL free agent talks to the crowd after receiving his plaque at the McDonald's in Oakwood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Bobby Pierce, driver of the No. 32 car in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series talks to the crowd after accepting his plaque during Dining With The Oakwood Stars at the McDonald's in Oakwood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
L-R- Oakwood mayor Clayton Woodard, Bobby Pierce, driver of the No. 32 car in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Darrin Fletcher, former MLB catcher, Cameron Lee, former Chicago Bears lineman and current NFL free agent and Deanna Witzel, owner of the Oakwood McDonalds, at the McDonald's in Oakwood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
The fletcher's plaque, at the McDonald's in Oakwood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Bob and Bobby Pierce's plaque that was presented to Bobby, the driver of the No. 32 car in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. At the McDonald's in Oakwood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
Darrin Fletcher looks at a plaque he was given that represents four generations of the Fletcher family in baseball as it was announced that the town's and high school's baseball field would be named Fletcher Field in honor of his family during Dining With The Oakwood Stars in which customers had the opportunity to meet Fletcher, a former MLB catcher, Cameron Lee, former Chicago Bears lineman and current NFL free agent and Bobby Pierce, driver of the No. 32 car in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Donations from the event will go toward improving the high school baseball field. At the McDonald's in Oakwood on Monday, June 18, 2018.
