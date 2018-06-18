Oakwood Wall of Fame Class

Monday’s event initially started as a meet-and-greet for fans of MLB Catcher Darrin Fletcher, former Chicago Bears offensive guard Cameron Lee and professional dirt track/stock car driver Bobby Pierce at the Oakwood McDonald’s. The trio signed autographs, posed for photos and raised funds for the Oakwood baseball diamond’s improvement. The three former Oakwood High School Comets also found out they will make up the institution’s inaugural Wall of Fame class.