2018 N-G All-Area Boy's Track and Field Team

A photo collection of The News-Gazette's 14th annual Boy's Track and Field All-Area First Team.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Steven Migut, the News-Gazette's All-Area boys' track and field Athlete of the Year, poses for a photo at the school Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Tolono.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola's Hunter Woodard competes in the shot put during the Class 1A prelims of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Thursday, May 24, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Clinton's Austin Rauch competes in the class 2A high jump during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Ridgeview's Tate Walcott (210) runs against Rushville-Industry's Basile Buckner (654) in the Class 1A 200-meter dash during the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at O'Brien Stadium Saturday, May 26, 2018, on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.
Photographer: Holly Hart
PBL's Jonathan Muller. All Area Boys Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio and Downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
GCMS's Logan Hall. All Area Boys Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio and Downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
SJO's Riley Baker. All Area Boys Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio and Downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Hunter Hendershot. All Area Boys Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio and Downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Mathias Powell. All Area Boys Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio and Downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Holly Hart
DHS's Quemarii Williams. All Area Boys Track, Saturday June 9, 2018 in the News-Gazette Studio and Downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Todd Lafond, the News-Gazette's All-Area boys' track and field Coach of the Year, poses for a photo at the school Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Mahomet.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Steven Migut poses for a photo in the News-Gazette studio Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Callan Whitehouse poses for a photo in the studio at the News-Gazette Media Building Thursday, June 7, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Salt Fork's Caine Wilson poses for a photo in the studio at the News-Gazette Media Building Thursday, June 7, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ridgeview/Lexington's Mason Barr shows off his jumping skills in the studio at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Friday, June 8, 2018.
