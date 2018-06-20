Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Little League: Kuhn's vs. Wampler
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 2:38pm | Robin Scholz

Little League tournament quarterfinal game between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Sections (3):Baseball, Prep Sports, Sports