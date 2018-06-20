Little League tournament quarterfinal game between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Little League: Kuhn's vs. Wampler
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Wampler's Luke Swanson slides into Kuhn's Sathias McCarry's glove at home for the out during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Wampler's Sammy Kang fields a ball at 2nd during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Wampler's Luke Swanson pitches during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Wampler's Parker Clifton bats during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Wampler's Patriot Ortiz bats during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Kuhn's Wyatt Brownfield covered third base during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Kuhn's Sathias McCarry tags out Wampler's Patriot Ortiz in a rundown between third and home during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Kuhn's Jacob Rilley comes in in relief during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Wampler's Nash Carlson prepares to catch a ball at first base during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Wampler's Nash Carlson reacts to a called third strike during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Kuhn's Wes Collins reacts to getting hit by a pitch during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Kuhn's Matthew Kirby leads off of first base during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Kuhn's Aiden Williams pitches during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Wampler's Luke Monahan ducks out of the way of the ball during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Kuhn's Sathias McCarry calls himself safe at home after sliding in to score during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Wampler's Axel Baldwin leads off of third base during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
Kuhn's Ben Horn bats during a Little League tournament quarterfinal between Kuhn's and Wampler at Eisner Park in Champaign on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
