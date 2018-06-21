A photo collection of The News-Gazette's 14th annual Boy's Tennis All-Area First Team.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Boy's Tennis Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Wade Baillon, the News-Gazette's All-Area boys' tennis Player of the Year, poses for a photo on the tennis courts at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Boy's Tennis Team
Photographer: Rick Danzl
All-Area boys' tennis Coach of the Year Dave Bergandine at Uni High in Champaign on Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Boy's Tennis Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Uni High's Krishna Subbiah, a member of the News-Gazette's All-Area Boys' Tennis Team, poses for a photo at the Champaign Park District's Lindsay Tennis Center Monday, June 4, 2018, in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Boy's Tennis Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana's Bill Layton, a member of the News-Gazette's All-Area Boys' Tennis Team, poses for a photo at the Champaign Park District's Lindsay Tennis Center Monday, June 4, 2018, in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Boy's Tennis Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Wade Baillon, a member of the News-Gazette's All-Area Boys' Tennis Team, poses for a photo at the Champaign Park District's Lindsay Tennis Center Monday, June 4, 2018, in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Boy's Tennis Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Ryan Vadeboncouer, a member of the News-Gazette's All-Area Boys' Tennis Team, poses for a photo at the Champaign Park District's Lindsay Tennis Center Monday, June 4, 2018, in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Boy's Tennis Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Danville's Bradlee Sexton, a member of the News-Gazette's All-Area Boys' Tennis Team, poses for a photo at the Champaign Park District's Lindsay Tennis Center Monday, June 4, 2018, in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Boy's Tennis Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Uni High's Zach Donnini, a member of the News-Gazette's All-Area Boys' Tennis Team, poses for a photo at the Champaign Park District's Lindsay Tennis Center Monday, June 4, 2018, in Champaign.
-
2018 N-G All-Area Boy's Tennis Team
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the News-Gazette's All-Area Boys' Tennis Team (L-R): St. Thomas More's Wade Baillon, Uni High's Krishna Subbiah, Uni High's Zach Donnini, Danville's Bradlee Sexton, Urbana's Bill Layton and Danville's Ryan Vadeboncouer pose for a photo at the Champaign Park District's Lindsay Tennis Center Monday, June 4, 2018, in Champaign.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.