The 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
The 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers Rodeo
Rick LeFavour, Woodstock, hustles out of there way after he falls during the Saddle Bronc Riding at the Piatt County Trail Blazers annual rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Rick LeFavour, Woodstock, stays on as his hors slips in the mud during the Saddle Bronc Riding at the 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Cody Edwards, 6, Cerro Gordo, watches the roping at the 64th Piatt County Trailblazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Clint Madison, Crofton, Ky, in the Tie Down Roping event at the 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Watching the action from the top of the chutes at the 64th Piatt County Trailblazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Local taverns compete in Knockerballs during a break in the action at the 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Ann Mau, Herscher, in the Cowgirls Breakaway Roping Event at the 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Rick LeFavour, Woodstock, gets a fee full of mud as he falls during the Saddle Bronc Riding at the Piatt County Trail Blazers 64th rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Emily Peterson, Clinton, was crowned queen at the 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers rodeo, in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Casen Beavers,5, Deland, and his grandpa Gary Blacker, Monticello, stand for the prayer at the 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Leon Jess, Arthur, Il, in the Tie Down Roping event at the 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
The Trail Blazer's Pivot Girls open the 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Ty Blessing of Fredonia, KS, in the Bareback Bronc riding at the 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Daythan Summers, Shelbyville, shows he's done to stop the clock in the Tie Down Roping event at the 64th Piatt County Trail Blazers rodeo in Monticello on Friday, June 22, 2018.
