UI Pollinatarium

Photos from a visit to the Pollinatarium on the University of Illinois campus Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Urbana.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A honeybee is seen on an elderflower plant at the Pollinatarium Tuesday, June 12, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Flowers grow through the top of a safety cone in the parking lot at the Pollinatarium Tuesday, June 12, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
A bird peeks out from the roof of a shed at the Pollinatarium Tuesday, June 12, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
An insect is seen in a flower at the Pollinatarium Tuesday, June 12, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Insects are seen on a purple coneflower at the Pollinatarium Tuesday, June 12, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Insects are seen on a purple coneflower at the Pollinatarium Tuesday, June 12, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Honey bees are seen in an observation hive at the Pollinatarium Tuesday, June 12, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Honeybees fly towards the entrance of an observation hive at the Pollinatarium Tuesday, June 12, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
May Berenbaum talks about the programs at the Pollinatarium Tuesday, June 12, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
May Berenbaum talks about the programs at the Pollinatarium Tuesday, June 12, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
