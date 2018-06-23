Ice Protest

Protesters gather near the Drury Inn on West Anthony Drive in Champaign where ICE Agents are said to stay, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Protesters cross Anthony Drive headed towards the Drury Inn.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Benjamin Beavere protests near Drury Inn on Saturday afternoon, he holds the American Flag upside down which is an officially recognized signal of distress.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jays Covert joins the protest against ICE.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Protesters gather near the Drury Inn on West Anthony Drive in Champaign where ICE Agents are said to stay, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Protesters gather near the Drury Inn on West Anthony Drive in Champaign where ICE Agents are said to stay, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Protesters gather near the Drury Inn on West Anthony Drive in Champaign where ICE Agents are said to stay, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bree Sykes makes her feelings known during the protest against ICE Agents who are said to be staying at the Drury Inn.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Protesters gather near the Drury Inn on West Anthony Drive in Champaign where ICE Agents are said to stay, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Protesters gather near the Drury Inn on West Anthony Drive in Champaign where ICE Agents are said to stay, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Protesters gather near the Drury Inn on West Anthony Drive in Champaign where ICE Agents are said to stay, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Protesters gather near the Drury Inn on West Anthony Drive in Champaign where ICE Agents are said to stay, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Protesters gather near the Drury Inn on West Anthony Drive in Champaign where ICE Agents are said to stay, Saturday, June 23, 2018.
