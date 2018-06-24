2018 N-G All-Area Baseball Team

A photo collection of The News-Gazette's 29th annual Baseball All-Area First Team.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Dalton Hoel outside the Douglas County Courthouse in Tuscola on Wednesday June 20, 2018.
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Duff Hoel outside First State Bank in Tuscola on Wednesday June 20, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monicelli's Alek Bundy. All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Joe's Austin Cain. All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mahomet-Seymour's Brooks Coetzee. All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Central's Cam Robinson. All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Salt Fork's Gage Romack. All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rantoul's Luke Jones. All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Monicelli's Luke Stokowski. All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Bismarcjk-Henning-Rossville-Alvin's Noah Jordan. All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
St. Thomas More's Nick Schurter. All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Oakwood's Skylar Bolton. All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
Photographer: Holly Hart
All Area Baseball, Sunday June 10, 2018 at Illinois Field.
