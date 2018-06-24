The 30th Annual Arts in the Park, featuring local artist, entertainment and food, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Lincoln park in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Graphic Artist Stephen Glasgow shows his work and takes first place at the 30th Annual Arts in the Park. The 30th Annual Arts in the Park, featuring local artist, entertainment and food, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Lincoln park in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
6 year old Ella Ronk works on her art in Lincoln park on Sunday afternoon. The 30th Annual Arts in the Park, featuring local artist, entertainment and food, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Lincoln park in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Barry Callahan works on one of his paintings near his booth at Arts in the park on Sunday afternoon in Lincoln Park. The 30th Annual Arts in the Park, featuring local artist, entertainment and food, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Lincoln park in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The "Bubble Joy" booth brings lots of fun for kids at Arts in the Park on Sunday afternoon. The 30th Annual Arts in the Park, featuring local artist, entertainment and food, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Lincoln park in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jackson McConnaha (left), 11 years old and Jayden Currie, 14 years old compete to see who can make the biggest bubbles, part of the fun at the 30th annual Arts in the Park. The 30th Annual Arts in the Park, featuring local artist, entertainment and food, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Lincoln park in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Young artist get a chance to practice their skills at Arts in the Park. The 30th Annual Arts in the Park, featuring local artist, entertainment and food, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Lincoln park in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Hand made jewelry is one of the featured items at Arts in the Park. The 30th Annual Arts in the Park, featuring local artist, entertainment and food, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Lincoln park in Danville.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
