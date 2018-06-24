The 2018 National Council of Negro Women's Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
The 2018 Living Legends pose for a photo with their escorts. From the left are Marie Byrd (escorted by her great grandson, Linton Wright), Beth Foster (escorted by her husband, Gerald Foster), Frances McKoy Evans (escorted by her son, Nathaniel Evans II), Shirley Rose Marshall (escorted by her husband Mr. John Marshall), and Christine Moore (escorted by her son, Anthony Taylor). Also in the second row are the event co-chairs Brenda Owens (left) and Murial Jones; and Alissa Young (center), National Council of Negro Women president.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Event emcee, Sharva Hampton-Campbell, MSW addresses the guests during the National Council of Negro Women's Living Legends brunch.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Living Legend Beth Foster, escorted by her husband Gerald Foster, is introduced at the National Council of Negro Women's Living Legends brunch.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Living Legend Frances McKoy Evans, escorted by her son Nathaniel Evans II, is introduced at the National Council of Negro Women's Living Legends brunch.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Living Legend Shirley Rose Marshall, escorted by her husband Mr. John Marshall, is introduced at the National Council of Negro Women's Living Legends brunch.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Living Legend Christine Moore, escorted by her son Anthony Taylor, is introduced at the National Council of Negro Women's Living Legends brunch.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Members of The Champaign County Section of The National Council of Negro Women greeted guests at the Living Legends Brunch. From the left are Daphne Heath, Kathy Caston, and Rose Young (seated). Standing is Ronnie Turner-Winston.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Charter members of the Champaign County Section of the National Council of Negro Women, Mary Hayward Benson and Frances McCoy Evans. Mrs. Evans was honored as a Living Legend at the organizations Living Legend Brunch.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Orita Walker tries on one of the many hats available from vendors during the National Council of Negro Women's Living Legends brunch.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Etta Smith with her granddaughter, Tenea Smith at the National Council of Negro Women's Living Legends brunch.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Cynthia Biggers at the National Council of Negro Women's Living Legends brunch. Ms. Biggers worked to bring the event to the Champaign County Chapter after attending a similar event in another state. The annual brunch honors women over 80 who make a difference in their local communities.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Awards await presentation to their recipients at the National Council of Negro Women's Living Legends brunch.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Living Legend Marie Byrd is announced at the National Council of Negro Women's Living Legends brunch.
-
On The Town: Living Legends 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the 2018 Living Legends Brunch event in Champaign on May 19, 2018
Members of The Champaign County Section of the National Council of Negro Wemen gather for a group photo before the start of their annual Living Legends Brunch. They event honors female community "Sheroes" over the age of 80.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.