Kuhn's vs. Illinois American Water in a Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25, 2018.
Little League Semi: Kuhn's vs. Illinois American Water
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Illinois American Water's Ken Dezbelk(12) is met at home plate after scoring a home run on a triple and an error during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Kuhn's Jacob Riley(3) turns to tag Illinois American Water's Jacoby Posey (3) at second base during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Illinois American Water's Gavin Taylor (7) leads off of third base in front of Kuhn's Wyatt Brownfield(2) during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Kuhn's Jacob Riley(3) and Illinois American Water's Jacoby Posey (3) look to the umpire for the call at second base during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Kuhn's Nick Bonn (11) prepares to get tagged out at first base by American Water's Torrion Turner (9) after getting caught in a pickle during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Illinois American Water's Jacoby Posey (3) shows off his dance moves on third base during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Kuhn's Ben Horn(4) misses the throw to second, but American Water's Haneef Eierman(4) is already there during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Illinois American Water's GavinTaylor pitches during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Kuhn's Aiden Williams pitches during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Kuhn's Sathias McCarrey(12) shows his disappointment in the dugout after a rough inning during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Illinois American Water's Torrion Turner(9) reacts to getting hit with a pitch during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Kuhn's Wes Collins(10) throws in from the outfield during their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
Kuhn's Matthew Kirby(7) struggles to carry gear to the dugout before their Little League semi-final game at Zahnd Park in Champaign on Monday, June 25,, 2018.
