PACA Salvages Dr. Howard School
Tue, 06/26/2018 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

 Members of PACA salvage parts of Dr. Howard Elementary School on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The school is scheduled to be torn down at the beginning of August.

