Members of PACA salvage parts of Dr. Howard Elementary School on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The school is scheduled to be torn down at the beginning of August.
PACA Salvages Dr. Howard School
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tod Satterthwaite works to remove baseboards at Dr. Howard on Saturday morning.
PACA Salvages Dr. Howard School
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rich Cahill makes plans to remove book shelves from Dr. Howard.
PACA Salvages Dr. Howard School
Photographer: Holly Hart
PACA staging area at Dr. Howard.
PACA Salvages Dr. Howard School
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tod Satterthwaite works to remove door frames at Dr. Howard on Saturday morning.
PACA Salvages Dr. Howard School
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pat Bogner removes coat racks and moves them to the PACA staging room.
PACA Salvages Dr. Howard School
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rich Cahill works to remove a door from Dr. Howard on Saturday morning.
PACA Salvages Dr. Howard School
Photographer: Holly Hart
Marty Savoie removes oak chalk trays in one of the rooms at Dr. Howard.
PACA Salvages Dr. Howard School
Photographer: Holly Hart
Members of PACA salvage parts of Dr. Howard Elementary School, which is scheduled to be torn down at the beginning of August. Saturday, June 23, 2018.
PACA Salvages Dr. Howard School
Photographer: Holly Hart
Coat racks salvaged by PACA from Dr. Howard.
PACA Salvages Dr. Howard School
Photographer: Holly Hart
Tod Satterthwaite works to remove door frames at Dr. Howard on Saturday morning.
