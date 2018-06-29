Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Travis Tritt in Melvin
Fri, 06/29/2018 - 3:41pm | Robin Scholz

Nashville recording artist Travis Tritt  and his band headline this year’s concert at the Ford County Fair in Melvin on Friday, June 29, 2018.

