The annual Tolono Fun Days, featuring a parade, kiddie tractor pull, helicopter rides, food and games. Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Girl Scouts rule the Tolono Fun Days Parade with candy and super soakers.
Photographer: Holly Hart
6 year old Russ Carter helps drive the Sadorus Fire Rescue vehicle in the annual Tolono Fun Days Parade.
Photographer: Holly Hart
An appearance from Spider Man dazzles the crowd at the Tolono Fun Days Parade.
Photographer: Holly Hart
"Princess Leia" throws candy to the crowd accompanied by Darth Vader on the ServePro truck in the Tolono Fun Days Parade.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illini Shriners entertain the crowd at the annual Tolono Fun Days Parade.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The annual Tolono Fun Days, featuring a parade, kiddie tractor pull, helicopter rides, food and games. Saturday, June 30, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Youngsters enjoy getting candy during the Tolono Fun Days Parade.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The annual Tolono Fun Days, featuring a parade, kiddie tractor pull, helicopter rides, food and games. Saturday, June 30, 2018.
