Behind the scenes look where Carle Illinois College of Medicine students will learn in different simulation rooms.
-
Carle Illinois College of Medicine
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Dr. Judith Rowen, associate dean for academic affairs, talks about one of the four Clinical Skills Rooms in the Jump Simulation Center at Everitt Lab Wednesday, June 27, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Carle Illinois College of Medicine
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The four Clinical Skills Rooms in the Jump Simulation Center are equipped like a room in a medical facility seen at Everitt Lab Wednesday, June 27, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Carle Illinois College of Medicine
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The ICU Skills Room in the Jump Simulation Center at Everitt Lab Wednesday, June 27, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Carle Illinois College of Medicine
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Bob Hasty, simulation center technician, moves a box of equipment in the operating room of the Jump Simulation Center at Everitt Lab Wednesday, June 27, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Carle Illinois College of Medicine
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Project Manager Jim Pait, left, and Bob Hasty, simulation center technician, move some of the facility's training equipment in the General Skills Lab of the Jump Simulation Center at Everitt Lab Wednesday, June 27, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Carle Illinois College of Medicine
Photographer: Stephen Haas
SimBaby, one of the training tools available at the Jump Simulation Center, is seen on a table in the General Skills Lab at Everitt Lab Wednesday, June 27, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Carle Illinois College of Medicine
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Dr. Judith Rowen, associate dean for academic affairs, talks about SAM, a Student Auscultation Manikin, at the Jump Simulation Center at Everitt Lab Wednesday, June 27, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
-
Carle Illinois College of Medicine
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Anne Vozenilek, 14, the daughter of Dr. John Vozenilek, co-director of the JUMP Simulation Center, tries on a pair of virtual reality goggles in the Virtual Skills Lab Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Everitt Lab on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
