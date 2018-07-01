The Toast to Tourism event in Champaign on May 15, 2018
On The Town: Toast to Tourism 2018
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the Toast to Tourism event in Champaign on May 15, 2018
Pear Tree co-owner Anne Easterday talks to the guests during the Toast to Tourism event at Pear Tree Estate.
Visit Champaign County CEO and President, Jayne DeLuce speaks to the guests at the organization's Toast to Tourism.
Ed Sharlau recounts the beginnings of a tourism organization in Champaign County during the Toast to Tourism event at Pear Tree Estate.
Some of the Visit Champaign County Board of Directors gather for a photo at the Toast to Tourism networking reception at Pear Tree Estate. From the left are Laura Bleill, Shayla Maatuka (board chair), Anne Easterday, Rob Kowalski, Jess Hines, and Jody Quiram.
Champaign councilwoman Vanna Pianfetti (left) with Visit Champaign County Vice President of Marketing Terri Reifsteck at the Toast to Tourism event.
Lester Lindsey (center) received a Tourism Impact Award at the Visit Champaign County Toast to Tourism event. He is joined by his cousin, Charles Howard (left), and his employer at the Original Pancake House, Eric Faulkner.
Lester Lindsey received a Tourism Impact Award at the Visit Champaign County Toast to Tourism event.
Tourism Impact Award recipient, Robb Tobias of Central Illinois Bakehouse (center), with the former owner of Pekara Ruzica Cuk (left) and his co-worker Chelsea Palmer.
Visit Champaign County employees Brooke Mayer (left) and Jen Peddycoart greeted guests at the Toast to Tourism held at Pear Creek Estate.
Anna Longworth and Patrick Singer at the Toast to Tourism held by Visit Champaign County.
Visit Champaign County CEO and President, Jayne DeLuce speaks to the guests at the organization's Toast to Tourism.
40 North 88 West Executive Director, Kelly White (left) with Brice Hutchcraft at the Toast to Tourism networking reception. White received a Tourism Impact Award at the event.
