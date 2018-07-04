Champaign County Annual Freedom Celebration Parade, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Near the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Freedom Celebration Parade
Photographer: Holly Hart
Veterans wave to the crowd gathered in Champaign for the Freedom, Celebration Parade.
Kermit the Frog smiles and waves all the way down Kirby Ave in the annual Freedom Celebration Parade.
The American Eagle wows the crowd at the annual Freedom Celebration Parade.
The Firefighters Honor Guard participate in the annual Freedom Celebration Parade.
Parade Grand Marshall Garrett Anderson waves to the crowd line up on Kirby Avenue.
Navy planes fly low over Champaign and the Freedom Celebration Parade.
Champaign County Annual Freedom Celebration Parade, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Near the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Lois Wood the first Champaign County Fair Queen waves from the parade route Wednesday morning.
Champaign Mayor Deb Frank Feinen waves as she walks in the annual Freedom Celebration Parade.
Shriners on Tractors take part in the Freedom Celebration Parade.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin waves as she makes her way down Kirby Avenue.
The Blue Ridge Marching Band entertain parade goers Wednesday morning.
The Chinese American Association participate in the annual Freedom Celebration Parade.
Champaign County Annual Freedom Celebration Parade, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Near the State Farm Center in Champaign.
Champaign County Annual Freedom Celebration Parade, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Near the State Farm Center in Champaign.
