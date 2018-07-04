Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, July 4, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk
| Subscribe

Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk

Wed, 07/04/2018 - 3:34pm | Holly Hart

Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Ryan Root finished first in the Men's divison and Rachael Brewer finished first in the Women's Division.

Sections (2):News, Local