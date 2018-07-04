Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Ryan Root finished first in the Men's divison and Rachael Brewer finished first in the Women's Division.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Zack Taake helps his daughter, Johnnie, 21 months finish the kids runs before the start of the annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk. Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Families run together during the kids race, before the start of the annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk. Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Families run together during the kids race, before the start of the annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk. Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Families run together during the kids race, before the start of the annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk. Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
21 month old Johnnie Taake takes a break during the kids run. Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Runners go through a mist to keep cool before the start of the annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk. Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
The annual Freedom Fest 5K Run?Walk starts with the playing of the Star Spangled Banner. Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Ryan Root approaches the finish line with the competition far behind him to take first place in the annual Freedom Fest 5K. Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Rachael Brewer steps up to a first place finish in the Women's division of the annual Freedom Fest 5K. Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Uni High graduate Jonah Herzog places second behind Ryan Root in the annual Freedom Fest 5K. Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.
