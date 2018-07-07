Good Neighbors

Friends and neighbors gather at the home of Devin and Jessie Marquis in Buckley to put on a new roof and finish a playground for the Marquis's 6 year-old son, Landon. Devin was diagnosed with cancer in April of 2017 and is not able to finish the projects.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Friends and neighbors work to put finishing touches on a new roof at the home of Jessie and Devin Marquis.

-

Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Marquis Family l-r Steve, Linda, Jessie, Landon, Colin, and Katie pose in front of Landon's play house Saturday afternoon at Jessie and Devin's home in Buckley.

-

Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
6 year old Landon Marquis holds tight to mom Jessie as friends and neighbors put a new roof on his house as well as finish his playground Saturday afternoon.

-

Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Friends and neighbors work to put finishing touches on a new roof at the home of Jessie and Devin Marquis.

-

Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
6 year old Landon Marquis plays with his dinosaurs as friends and neighbors finish work on his play area.

-

Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Friends and neighbors gather at the home of Devin and Jessie Marquis in Buckley to put on a new roof and finish a playground for the Marquis's 6 year-old son, Landon. Devin was diagnosed with cancer in April of 2017 and is not able to finish the projects.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Hot Dogs and Hamburgers are cooked to share with all who came to help Jessie and Devin Marquis.

-

Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Workers enjoy a meal as the roof is finished at the home of Jessie and Devin Marquis in Buckley on Saturday afternoon.

-

Photographer: Holly Hart
Photographer: Holly Hart
Pick-Up Trucks line Elm Street in Buckley in front of Jessie and Devin Marquis house as friends and neighbors pitch in to put on a new roof and finish a play area for the Marquis's 6 year old son Landon.

-

Photographer: Holly Hart
