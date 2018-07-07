Annual mini-triathlon put on by the Champaign Park District at Centennial Park. The event consists of a 200-yard swim, a 6-mile bike ride and a 2-mile run. Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Swimmers take to Sholem Pool as others wait in line to do the swim portion of the Mini-Triathlon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
9 year-old Lucas Braun and his dad Paul compete in the annual Mini-Triathlon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jr Miguel rounds the final turn before reaching the finish line.
Photographer: Holly Hart
14 year-old Henry Laufenberg runs past Jefferson Middle School towards the finish of the Mini Triathlon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
10 year-old Phillip Withers-Sickles competes in the Mini Triathlon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual mini-triathlon put on by the Champaign Park District at Centennial Park. The event consists of a 200-yard swim, a 6-mile bike ride and a 2-mile run. Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Patrick Tracy (left) and Randy Janson near the finish line of the Mini-Triathlon Saturday morning.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Jill Rackow burst through the sunshine in the biking portion of the Mini-Triathlon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Mini Triathlon participants begin the running portion of the event.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Annual mini-triathlon put on by the Champaign Park District at Centennial Park. The event consists of a 200-yard swim, a 6-mile bike ride and a 2-mile run. Saturday, July 7, 2018.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Scott Hoffman bikes down Crescent Drive as he competes in the Mini Triathlon.
Photographer: Holly Hart
Lisa Berra begins the 6-mile bike portion of the Mini Triathlon.
