Mini-Triathlon
Sat, 07/07/2018 - 2:07pm | Holly Hart

 Annual mini-triathlon put on by the Champaign Park District at Centennial Park. The event consists of a 200-yard swim, a 6-mile bike ride and a 2-mile run. Saturday, July 7, 2018.