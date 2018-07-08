Seventh annual Lift for Life event at Memorial Stadium. Illinois football players go through strongman, weight-lifting competitions to raise money for rare diseases. Sunday, July 8, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wide Receiver Sam Mays competes in Lift for Life Sunday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Wide Receiver Mike Dudek throws a weight ball over his head and over the goal post in the Lift for Life competition.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Carmon Green (left) and Veteran Lowe do some heavy lifting in the Tire Lift.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Seventh annual Lift for Life event at Memorial Stadium. Illinois football players go through strongman, weight-lifting competitions to raise money for rare diseases. Sunday, July 8, 2018.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Owen Carney does pull-ups for Lift for Life, Sunday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Running back Reggie Corbin (third from left) poses with his team after they finished first in the Lift for Life challenge Sunday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Khalan Tolson competes in the Bench Press to raise money in Lift for Life.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Reggie Corbin cools down after the Lift for Life competition.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
The Illinois football Lift for Life participants ham it up for a photo following the competition.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Dele Harding does pull-up for the annual Lift for Life at Memorial Stadium.
-
Photographer: Holly Hart
Seventh annual Lift for Life event at Memorial Stadium. Illinois football players go through strongman, weight-lifting competitions to raise money for rare diseases. Sunday, July 8, 2018.
